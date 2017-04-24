× White Sox Game Notes For Monday vs. Kansas City

* The Royals went 14-5 against the White Sox last season, recording their most wins against the White Sox in a single season in franchise history, and tied for their third most in a single season against any team. Since 2014, Kansas City is 39-18 (.684) versus Chicago, the best record of any team against a divisional opponent over that span.

* Kansas City is coming off of a four-game sweep in Texas where it scored only five total runs, tied for its third fewest in a four-game series in franchise history. The Royals have scored two or fewer runs in seven straight games, tied for its longest streak in franchise history.

* Jason Vargas has allowed just one run in his first three starts this season, tied for the second fewest by a Royal through three starts all-time (Zack Greinke allowed zero in 2009). Vargas’ 14.2 scoreless inning streak in the longest active streak in MLB.

* The White Sox avoided a three-game sweep against the Indians by winning yesterday, 6-2. Chicago scored one total run in its previous three games combined, and its seven games with one or zero runs are tied with the Royals for the most in MLB in 2017.

* Games involving the Royals and White Sox are on average the lowest scoring in all of baseball. Kansas City games combine an average of 5.89 runs (2.56 scored and 3.33 allowed), fewest in MLB, while Chicago’s mark is 6.83 (3.24 scored and 3.59 allowed), second fewest in MLB.

* Miguel Gonzalez has a 1-5 record with a 4.36 ERA in eight career starts against Kansas City. Five of those starts have been quality starts, however, including three of four last season.