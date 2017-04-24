× Walgreens manager charged with shooting shoplifter in Elmwood Park

ELMOOD PARK, Ill. — A Walgreens manager is being held on $250,000 bond after police say he shot a shoplifter outside of the Elmwood Park store.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, 31-year-old Roman DiMoreno is charged with felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and no valid FOID card.

At about 1 a.m. Saturday, police say a man took an item off from the Walgreens and left without paying. When he got into an SUV that was waiting for him, police say the manager fired two shots toward the vehicle. No one was injured.

DiMoreno’s next court appearance is Thursday.