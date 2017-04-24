Tri-State expansion has some residents concerned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Plans to widen a congested part of the Tri-State could come at a cost.

Residents have concerns about noise and loss of green space.

It's 60 years old and the 22 miles from 95th St to the O’Hare Oasis is the only part of the Tri-State that hasn't been expanded.

Tonight at the Hinsdale Oasis, tollway officials outlined their plans for expansion and listened to citizens sure to be affected by it.

A component would be flex lanes, HOV lanes and room for other future transit systems perhaps even rail.

The project would also bring jobs.

But the expansion for people who live along this part of the Tri-State is concerning. Park space could be lost and noise could be increased with more vehicles using what is already the most heavily used part of the tollway system.

If the measure passes Thursday by the tollway board the design phase will come next with a construction start date sometime in 2020.