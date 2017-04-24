Suburban families out thousands after baseball training facility abruptly closes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GURNEE, Ill. – A suburban baseball training facility abruptly closed over the weekend and left families and employees out a considerable amount of money.

BatSpeed advertised itself as a state-of-the-art baseball and softball academy at a 25,000 foot indoor facility. Parents of players on traveling baseball teams invested their hard earned money on behalf of their children.

Some families say they could spend nearly $3,000 a year at the business.

Batspeed's owner sent parents an email explaining his actions, It reads in part:

Dear BatSpeed customers

As you may or may not know I have had serious illness that has made it impossible for me to continue to operate BatSpeed. It is with great regret I must inform you that BatSpeed Academy is now closed...I am so incredibly sorry for this information.

Jason Acevedo was the director of tournament teams at Batspeed. He says when the owner told him and other employees Saturday morning there was no mention of any illness just a lack of funds.

“We had a face to face meeting with the owner who said they were going out of business. They are out of money,” Acevedo told WGN News.

Employees are also without pay.

Acevedo says local businesses have stepped forward with offers to help and some attorneys as well as they weigh their legal options.