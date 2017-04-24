Police seek suspects in series of CTA attacks, robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Police are searching for suspects in a series of attacks and robberies on the CTA on the near South Side.

The latest assault and robbery happened on the Red Line downtown early Sunday morning. The other location is just a few blocks away at the CTA station at Roosevelt. The assault there was during the evening rush on Friday around 6 p.m.

Chicago police say that in both cases, the victims and the offenders were on a moving train, and as it was coming up to the stop, the victims were punched in the face by the men who then grabbed the victims cell phones or purses. The suspects then ran directly off the train when the doors opened.

Neither CTA or CPD are providing video or photos of the men they're looking for. The description in both of these cases is vague. In one case, CPD says two black males were involved and one of them about 5’9. In the other case, the suspect is described as a teenager, about 15-17 years old. He's between 5’9 and 6 feet tall with a thin build and about 145-175 pounds. He was wearing a black skull cap.

If you have any information about these assaults and robberies, call Chicago police.