Plan for gun range with bar finding opposition in suburb

A shooting range with a bar attached?

That’s a proposal in southwest suburban Willowbrook. Residents packed a public meeting Monday night and many called it the worst idea imaginable.

Willowbrook Mayor Frank Trilla had to keep the vocal opposition under control as the Chicago Gun Club’s backers made their pitch for a state-of-the-art shooting rang .that would help train local cops, give jobs to veterans, teach people how to shoot more safely and make a generous contribution to the local economy.

The backers went into detail saying only top-tier members of the ranger would get access to the bar. And if you drink, you can’t shoot.

But the idea of guns and alcohol in the same place has residents fearing the worst and worrying about the potential for accidents.

The range would be located on Route 83 off I-55. Some say it would be too close to hotels, homes and even a church.

Mayor Trilla says he was also opposed until he visited a similar club in Oklahoma and was impressed.

Still, some residents are not and are hoping they can convince their village board to put this to a local referendum.

Another meeting is scheduled for May 22nd and a final vote is expected.