Mystery wedding dress found on road in Massachusetts
BILLERICA, Mass. — Police in the Boston area are looking for a woman who’s missing a wedding dress.
They found the dress in good condition, lying in the middle of a street.
The street the dress was lying on, was called “Bridle Road”. It’s a different spelling, but still a strange coincidence.
Police aren’t sure whether the dress was tossed out of a car because of a bride jilted at the altar, or perhaps a broken marriage.
But they say it’s definitely a situation they haven’t seen before.
They’re hoping the owner comes forward so they can also be sure she didn’t lose the dress for more sinister or tragic reasons.