× Mystery wedding dress found on road in Massachusetts

BILLERICA, Mass. — Police in the Boston area are looking for a woman who’s missing a wedding dress.

They found the dress in good condition, lying in the middle of a street.

The street the dress was lying on, was called “Bridle Road”. It’s a different spelling, but still a strange coincidence.

Police aren’t sure whether the dress was tossed out of a car because of a bride jilted at the altar, or perhaps a broken marriage.

But they say it’s definitely a situation they haven’t seen before.

They’re hoping the owner comes forward so they can also be sure she didn’t lose the dress for more sinister or tragic reasons.