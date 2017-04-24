Members of Prince’s band The Revolution share their favorite memories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The Revolution formed in 1979 when Prince joined drummer "Bobby Z" and keyboardist Matt Fink.

The group evolved over the next four years. The band played on just three of Prince's studio albums, but they were part of some of his greatest hits!

Prince sold 65 million albums. His work with The Revolution accounted for about half of those sales, including "Purple Rain" that sold 20 million copies.

Since Prince's death a year ago, they've remained mostly silent, so we were thrilled that they joined WGN Morning News to talk about some of their favorite memories.

Seated from left to right in the studio: Bobby Z, Matt Fink, Lisa Coleman, Wendy Melvoin and Brownmark.