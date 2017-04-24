× Man put bag over girl’s head in attempted kidnapping on West Side

AUSTIN, Ill. — Chicago police issued a community alert for the South Austin neighborhood after a girl had a narrow escape from a stranger.

Sunday afternoon a man approached a girl after she fell off her bike near Jackson and Lockwood.

He put a plastic bag over hear head but the girl kicked him, got away and ran to a nearby house where her mother was visiting.

Police say the man is bald, 5’5″ and about 40-years-old with a tattoo of a heart on his neck.