Lunchbreak: Pastel 3 Leches, prepared by Chef Atzimba Perez and details about the St. Jude Four Stars of Chicago Restaurant Extravaganza

Chef Atzimba Perez

Atzimba Catering and Events

4726 N. Kildare

Chicago

chefatzimba.com

Event:

St. Jude Four Stars of Chicago Restaurant Extravaganza

May 2

5:00 p.m.

Sheraton Grand Chicago

301 E. North Water Street

Chicago

For more information:

www.stjude.org/fourstars

Pastel 3 Leches Relleno de Fresa y Envinado con Rompope

Cake:

9 eggs yolks

9 eggs whites

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup of sugar

2 cups of all-purpose flour

1 cup of sour cream

1 cup of condensed milk

1 cup of evaporated milk

1 cup rompope (eggnog)

Cream:

1 lb. of strawberries

2 cups of heavy whipping cream

2 teaspoons of powder sugar

Directions:

Preheat oven to 330 degrees – grease with butter a baking pan and sprinkle with a little flour. Beat the eggs yolks for 5 minutes then add the sugar. Separately, combine dry ingredients in a bowl. Beat eggs whites until soft peaks form. The combine eggs yolks with dry ingredients and eggs whites. Put the mixture in a baking pan. Bake at 330 degrees for 40 minutes. Let it cool for 20 minutes. Blend all the wet ingredients and cut the cake in half. in each part put the milks beaten already. In a bowl beat the heavy cream with the powder sugar with this and the strawberries decorate the cake.