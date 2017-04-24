Dear Tom,

Has there ever been a year where May had more snow than December, January, February, March or April?

Thanks,

Jakob Kilmer

East Moline

Dear Jakob,

We posed your question to Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski who informed us that since snow records began in the winter of 1884-85, a trace of more of snow has been recorded in 30 Mays, nearly 23 percent of the time. Measurable snow in May is much rarer occurring in only nine years. May,1940, Chicago’s snowiest May totaled 2.2 inches and produced more snow that winter than either December or April. In May, 1907, the 1.3 inches of snow exceeded December’s 0.3 inches. The most unusual statistic is the 0.5 inches of snow in May, 1989 which topped the 0.4 inches that fell that January.