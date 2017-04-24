× Fox News racial discrimination lawsuit claims black employees were forced to arm wrestle

NEW YORK — Seven more Fox News employees are expected to join a racial discrimination lawsuit against the cable network.

Payroll department employees in New York claim former Fox executive Judith Slater used racial insults, according to New York Magazine.

Slater also is accused of forcing black female employees to arm wrestle white co-workers in her office for entertainment.

Fox management is accused of knowing about Slater’s actions and doing nothing about it.

Slater was fired in March after the discrimination lawsuit was first filed.