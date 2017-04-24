× Cubs Game Notes For Monday @ Pittsburgh

* The Pirates took all three games at Wrigley Field earlier this season, sweeping a three-or-more game series against Cubs in Chicago for the fourth time since 1990 (1990, 2000, 2014 and 2017). Last season, the Cubs went 6-3 in Pittsburgh, acquiring their best road record against the Pirates in a single season since 2009 when they went 5-1.

* The Cubs have gone 4-2 since being swept by the Pirates, including taking two of three in Cincinnati. Chicago is averaging 5.89 runs on the road this season, third most in MLB.

* In three career starts against Pittsburgh, Brett Anderson is 1-1 with a 3.77 ERA. He faced them twice in 2014, allowing just one earned run in 13.1 innings, but last season allowed five earned in just one inning of work as a member of the Dodgers.

* The Pirates won their rubber game yesterday against the Yankees, 2-1. Pittsburgh is averaging 3.44 runs per game, second fewest in the National League this year (Padres, 3.15).

* Andrew McCutchen is one of 10 players since 1913 to have a .300 or better career batting average against the Cubs while also recording 20+ home runs and 20+ stolen bases. Ryan Braun is the only other active player to do so.

* Chad Kuhl faced the Cubs three times in his rookie season last year, allowing 12 earned runs in 10.1 innings for a 10.45 ERA. His two worst starts against the defending champions came at PNC Park where he allowed nine earned in 5.1 innings.