Craig Robinson’s Improvised Song of Odd Holidays and His New Book!

From comedian and film star Craig Robinson and #1 New York Times bestselling author Adam Mansbach comes the first book in a new hilarious middle-grade series, JAKE THE FAKE KEEPS IT REAL.

Readers will be delighted by the school adventures pulled from Robinson’s hilarious experience attending Chicago’s first public magnet school!

Jake can barely play an instrument, not even a kazoo. And his art? It’s more Pictionary than Picasso. Which is a real problem because Jake just faked his way into the Music and Art Academy for the gifted and talented (and Jake is pretty sure he is neither). More jokester than composer, Jake will have to think of something quick before the last laugh is on him.

Perfect for fans of Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Big Nate, JAKE THE FAKE is sure to bring the laughs with his hilarious high jinks that will leave readers eager for the next installments in the series.