Burglars crash car into Magnificent Mile Louis Vuitton, steal purses

CHICAGO -- Burglars smashed their way into a high end store on the Magnificent Mile around midnight Sunday night.

It happened shortly after midnight at the Louis Vuitton store in the 900 block of North Michigan Avenue.

Police say five men used a BMW to ram their way into the store. They quickly got out of the vehicle and grabbed merchandise.

When they tried to back the vehicle out of the store, their car hit an uber filled with passengers.

Police are investigating the theft but so far no one is in custody.