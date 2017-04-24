Around Town Wine Stroll Trough Lincoln Square and Ravenswood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sip and Nibble Your Way Through Lincoln Square Ravenswood During Annual Wine Stroll on April 27

WHAT: The semi-annual Wine Stroll is a lovely evening tradition where residents and visitors can browse through more than 45 restaurants and businesses in the Lincoln Square Ravenswood neighborhood.

Many of the participating businesses will feature specific wines such as sparkling, rose’, or wines from small boutique wineries. Wines are offered with delicious hors d'oeuvres from local restaurants as well.

WHEN: Thursday, April 27 from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

WHERE: The Wine Stroll offers five routes to choose from (3 in Lincoln Square, 2 in Ravenswood)

WHO: The Wine Stroll is hosted each Spring and Fall by the Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce. More than 45 businesses participate.

HOW: Tickets cost $40 per route. Check www.lincolnsquare.org for ticketing information.

Money raised from this event supports beautification projects in Lincoln Square Ravenswood and contributes financially to several community non-profits.