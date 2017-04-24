Abnormal warmth to continue through Wednesday

Sunshine, and low dew point air allowed temperatures to soar well into the 70s on Monday. Highs across the metro area reached 77 degrees at Kankakee, with O’Hare and Midway airports recording 73 and 72 degrees respectively. Exceptions were areas near Lake Michigan, where onshore winds kept readings in the low and mid 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday promise more June-level warmth with some locations forecast to reach the 80 degree mark. The current warm spell is to end Wednesday night as a cold front passes. The transition to a cooler, unsettled pattern will feature thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center currently has the area outlooked for a marginal risk of severe weather Wednesday and Wednesday night. Soaking rains are expected over the upcoming weekend.
