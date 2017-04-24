× 7 dead, 31 injured in Chicago weekend shootings

CHICAGO — Another violent weekend in Chicago has brought the city’s toll to 980 people shot, 173 dead since the start of the year.

Seven people were killed and at least 31 wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening.

The most recent fatal shooting occurred Sunday night near Chicago and Sacramento when a man riding in a car was shot from a passing vehicle.

Only 22 minutes earlier, another man was killed in the Englewood neighborhood and six hours prior to death a man was shot in the Roseland neighborhood.