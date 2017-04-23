× Where is the dew point on a weather map?

Dear Tom,

Where can I find the dew point on the weather map?

— Jeff McQuade

Dear Jeff,

Weather data is plotted on a map according to a standard plotting convention. The temperature and dew point are plotted to the immediate left of the station circle, with the dew point below the temperature. Depending on the detail of the plot, other information might include current weather, sky cover, visibility, cloud layers and types of clouds, wind direction and speed, air pressure and pressure change, and the amount of precipitation. Since weather data is shared across the globe, there must be consistency to weather map plots, and those are set by standards issued by the World Meteorological Organization.