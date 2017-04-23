Sunday Brunch: Steak salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STEAK SALAD RECIPE

Salad:

4 cups 1" chopped iceberg lettuce

6 cups hand torn romaine lettuce leaves

1 pound baby bok choy, julienned

1 medium carrot - julienne strips

1 red bell pepper - julienne strips

5 scallions - chopped

1/2 cup melted butter

2 lbs tendorloin beef - sliced

4 oz. Fries Wonton Strips...or Chow Meir Noodles

4 tsp black and white sesame seeds, toasted

Dressing:

2 tbsp plus 2 tsp soy sauce

2 tbsp peanut oil

2 tbsp sesame oil

2 tbsp rice vinegar

1 tsp minced ginger

1 tsp minced garlic

1 tsp red pepper flakes

Whisk the soy sauce, peanut oil, sesame oil, ginger, garlic, pepper flakes, vinegar together until well incorporated.

In a salad bowl, mix the romaine lettuce, iceberg lettuce, bok choy, carrots, bell pepper, scallions. Preheat the grill and Season and grill the beef tenderloin for 3-4 minutes or medium rare. Transfer steak to a bowl and add 1/4 of the dressing.

Drizzle 1/4 cup of the dressing over the salad greens and toss to mix. Pile the salad to 4 serving plates and top with cooked beef. Garnish wonton Strips and sesame seeds.