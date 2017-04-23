Sunday Brunch: Steak salad

STEAK SALAD RECIPE
Salad:
4 cups 1" chopped iceberg lettuce
6 cups hand torn romaine lettuce leaves
1 pound baby bok choy, julienned
1 medium carrot - julienne strips
1 red bell pepper - julienne strips
5 scallions - chopped
1/2 cup melted butter
2 lbs tendorloin beef - sliced
4 oz. Fries Wonton Strips...or Chow Meir Noodles
4 tsp black and white sesame seeds, toasted
Dressing:
2 tbsp plus 2 tsp soy sauce
2 tbsp peanut oil
2 tbsp sesame oil
2 tbsp rice vinegar
1 tsp minced ginger
1 tsp minced garlic
1 tsp red pepper flakes
Whisk the soy sauce, peanut oil, sesame oil, ginger, garlic, pepper flakes, vinegar together until well incorporated.
In a salad bowl, mix the romaine lettuce, iceberg lettuce, bok choy, carrots, bell pepper, scallions. Preheat the grill and Season and grill the beef tenderloin for 3-4 minutes or medium rare. Transfer steak to a bowl and add 1/4 of the dressing.
Drizzle 1/4 cup of the dressing over the salad greens and toss to mix. Pile the salad to 4 serving plates and top with cooked beef. Garnish wonton Strips and sesame seeds.