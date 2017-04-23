Several people injured in South Side crash involving a CTA bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Three men were injured early this morning in a crash involving a CTA bus. It happened at 3:45 a.m. at the intersection of 95th Street and South Stoney Island. Police say a white Honda Accord and a dark-colored Toyota Camry collided in the intersection and then the Honda slammed into the front end of the bus. Three men were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said if any of the injured were on the bus at the time of the crash.

Traffic in the area was affected for a short time until the crash scene was cleaned up.

Citations are pending.