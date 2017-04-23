× Scattered light/moderate frost in many parts of the Chicago area overnight

Scattered frost occurred in many parts of the Chicago area overnight. Temperatures fell off into the 30s at all airport temperature-sensing sites. With a very dry high-pressure air mass in place we experienced clear skies and light winds – conditions conducive to maximum radiational heat loss.

The lowest readings were the 32-degrees registered at the West Chicago/DuPage, Rochelle, Aurora-Sugar Grove and Lansing airports. Not really considered in the Chicago area, Freeport in north-central Illinois did record a low of 31-degrees. Several other sites recorded 33-degrees – Joliet, Waukegan and Palwaukee/Wheeling. Chicago’s “official” O’Hare low temperature hit 37-degrees, while Midway hit 39-degrees.

Since the temperature sensors are about 5 feet or so above the the ground, readings right at or a few inches above the surface at those locations are probably a few degrees colder, so if a site gives a temperature in the middle 30s, there is a good chance there may be some light frost in close-by locations.

Following is a listing of low temperatures this morning at area airport locations…

Freeport…31

West Chicago/DuPage…32

Lansing…32

Aurora/Sugar Grove…32

Rochelle…32

Joliet…33

Waukegan…33

Wheeling/Palwaukee…33

Rockford…35

Romeoville/Lewis…35

Pontiac…36

Ottawa/Peru…36

Dekalb…36

Morris…36

O’Hare…37

Midway…39

Gary, IN…36

Valparaiso, IN…38

Kenosha,WI…33

Janesville, WI…34

Burlington,WI…36

Racine…37