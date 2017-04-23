Ryan “Barstool Chief” Brandell discusses the Hawks’ quick playoff exit on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - When his appearance on Sports Feed was initially booked, it was thought that the Blackhawks may have already taken their first step towards a seventh Stanley Cup in franchise history.

Instead, they are sitting at home wondering what went wrong in the worst series in the Joel Quenneville era.

That was the conversation with Ryan Brandell of Barstool Sports instead of looking ahead to another series or perhaps to more hockey with the Predators. "Barstool Chief" was discussing how the team might be making changes to their roster for a better run in the 2017-2018 season instead of one for a Stanley Cup run this spring.

Ryan discussed his thoughts on what the Blackhawks could do to prevent such an exit again with Josh Frydman, and you can watch it in the video above or below.