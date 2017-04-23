× No bail for man accused of holding ex-girlfriend, child captive in Grayslake

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — A man accused of beating his ex-girlfriend and holding her and her child against their will faces a series of charges.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says Lloyd Smith, 46, illegally entered a woman’s Grayslake home while she slept and took her cell phone, so she couldn’t call for help.

He held the mother and child captive in the house for hours while he battered her and threatened to kill her. Eventually, he left.

He was arrested at a motel, charged with burglary, unlawful restraint and battery and is being held without bail.

Smith’s next court appearance is scheduled for Friday.