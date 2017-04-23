× Last week of April to feature changing weather

Sunday’s high temperature of 72 degrees observed at O’Hare International Airport marked the eighth time this month that the official thermometer topped 70 degrees. The mild air has placed this April among the top 10 warmest on record.

Sunday’s dry air helped temperatures recover from frosty morning lows that dipped to the 30s. Temperatures fluctuate more when the air is dry. With bright sunshine, and dew points hovering near 30 degrees, readings were able to rise 35 degrees or more during the day.

Seventy-degree warmth is expected into midweek before cooler air arrives. Lake winds are expected to lock in by Friday, limiting any warming. Upper level winds are forecast to turn southwest across the Midwest over the weekend, prompting a return of mild air, along with soaking rains.