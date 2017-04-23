Gorgeous weather through Tuesday, then rain chances rise
-
Freezing rain/sleet later tonight/Monday morning across the Chicago area
-
Severe storms overnight cause crashes, delays across area roads
-
Dense fog, heavy rain causes trouble during AM commute
-
High probability of thunderstorms across the Chicago area overnight
-
Lake winds to keep temperatures below normal
-
-
Two rainy spells here this week
-
Brief chill comes midweek, then mild air returns
-
Rain Wednesday, then colder through Friday
-
Potential For Significant Rainfall/More Flooding This Week Ahead Across The Chicago Area
-
A cold start, then milder weather on the way
-
-
Storms Monday; big rain event by Friday
-
Risk of severe storms across Chicago area Friday late morning/afternoon
-
Milder weekend ahead as chill eases