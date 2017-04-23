Cabrera, Holland lead White Sox to 6-2 win over Indians

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Melky Cabrera drove in a pair of runs, Derek Holland tossed six strong innings and the Chicago White Sox busted out of an offensive funk for a 6-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Sunday.

Avisail Garcia and Leury Garcia each added run-scoring hits for Chicago, which had managed a total of six hits in the first two games of the series. The win snapped a three-game skid.

Francisco Lindor homered for Cleveland, which had its five-game winning streak end.

Holland (2-2) allowed one run on three hits in six innings. He walked three and struck out six in lowering his earned run average to 1.99. Holland is now 7-1 with a 2.27 ERA against Cleveland in his career.

Indians starter Danny Salazar (1-2) allowed four runs on seven hits in five innings.

Following back-to-back three-hit shutouts, the White Sox broke through immediately Sunday.

Tim Anderson led off the bottom of the first with a double and advanced to third on a single by Tyler Saladino. Cabrera then drove in Anderson with a sacrifice fly to left field to make it 1-0, snapping a 23-inning scoreless streak for Chicago. Cleveland pitchers also entered with a 23-inning scoreless streak.

Jose Abreu followed with a line-drive single and the ball scooted past right fielder Abraham Almonte — allowing Saladino to score from first base and Abreu to advance to third. Two batters later, Leury Garcia singled to drive in Abreu and make it 3-0.

Cleveland got a run back in the fourth on a lead-off home run by Lindor.

In the top of the fifth, Austin Jackson led off with a double and Almonte followed with a walk. Both runners then advanced a base on a wild pitch. But Holland struck out three of the next four batters — working around a two-out walk to Carlos Santana to load the bases — to escape the jam.

Chicago then stretched the lead to 4-1 in the bottom of the inning on a run-scoring double by Avisail Garcia with two-out. Cabrera added a run-scoring single in the sixth to make it 5-1. Chicago added an unearned run in the eighth and Cleveland scored on a wild pitch in the ninth.