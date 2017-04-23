× Bulls guard Rajon Rondo fined $25,000 for tripping Jae Crowder in Game 3

CHICAGO – He didn’t touch the court in Game 3, but his attempt to hits someone who was has cost Rajon Rondo some money.

On Sunday, the NBA fined the Bulls guard $25,000 for attempting to trip Celtics forward Jae Crowder while near the Bulls bench during Game 3 on Friday.

Towards the end of the first quarter, video replays showed that Rondo stuck up his foot as Crowder was near the bench after making a shot. The Celtics forward didn’t fall but stumbled a bit as he went down the floor.

Rondo addressed the trip after the game, telling reporters: “When you tear an ACL, your legs get stiff on you every once in a while. I stretched my leg out. I also do that throughout the game. I guess he was so deep into our bench, it looked maybe whatever may have happened.”