× When did a snowstorm disrupt the start of a 1950s baseball season?

Dear Tom,

I remember a snowstorm in the 1950s that disrupted the start of the baseball season. There were pictures of the grounds crew shoveling the snow in Comiskey Park. When did that occur?

— John Waksmundzki, Chicago

Dear John,

The 1950s failed to produce any significant April snowstorms, so we believe you are remembering the 6.8-inch snowstorm of April 15-17, 1961, when the snow was piled into 5- to 10-foot-high drifts by 50 mph wind gusts. The snow not only forced the cancellation of the Cubs-Milwaukee Braves game on April 16, it also caused the White Sox to delay their April 18 home opener against the Washington Senators until the following day, when the Sox lost 7-2. While the grounds crew cleared the snow from Comiskey Park, the Sox shifted their workouts to McGaw Hall in Evanston.