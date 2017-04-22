× Suspect charged in deadly shooting on Dan Ryan Ramp in Chinatown

CHICAGO — Charges have been filed against a 20-year-old man for a deadly shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Jeremiah Holt faces first-degree murder, armed robbery, attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, according to Illinois State Police.

Police said he opened fire on the Dan Ryan exit ramp in Chinatown, killing one person and wounding another on Wednesday evening.

Chicago police arrested Holt after a foot chase and he’s been under watch at a hospital.

He’s expected to appear in Cook County Bond Court on Saturday, according to police.

The shooting killed 28-year-old Jeremy Scullark.

His family members marched and held a vigil near the ramp on Friday evening.

Another man was shot in the attack and two police officers were injured in a crash on their way to the scene.