Suburban student killed in track meet accident

WHEATON, Ill. — A college track athlete was struck and killed by a flying hammer during a meet in the western suburbs.

The young man was hit by the errant hammer toss at Lawson Park in Wheaton. Wheaton College was hosting the event.

Students held a candlight vigil in the park this evening as word of the student’s accidental death spread throughout campus.

Officials are not yet releasing the name of the student.