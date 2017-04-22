North Side playing field gets $80K renovation with help from Cubs charities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A diamond in the rough is has been transformed on Chicago’s North Side.

Mather High School’s field had been worn over time and any amount of rain made the playing surface unplayable.

The $80,000 renovation was officially unveiled Saturday.

The money came from Chicago Cubs Charities. The Diamond Project provides grants that improve baseball and softball fields and indoor training facilities.

“We’re glad we can do things that can help kids play baseball,” said Cubs owner Tom Ricketts. “And we’re glad we can do things that can give so many kids in the city of Chicago a more meaningful and better life.”