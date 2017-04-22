× Navy sailor killed at Pearl Harbor will be laid to rest today

A Navy sailor from Joliet who was killed during Japan’s surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii will be laid to rest on Saturday at Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood with full Military honors.

The remains of Fireman 1st Class Michael Galajdik arrived at O’Hare Airport on Friday from Hawaii.

He was just 25 years-old when he died.

He served on the USS Oklahoma at the time of the attack.

His remains were identified through DNA and dental records.

He served in the Navy from 1940 until that fateful day, December 7, 1941, which plunged the U.S. into World War Two.