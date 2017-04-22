× Mild temperatures return after brief cooling

Despite recent lake winds, April temperatures are running well above normal, posting a surplus of 6.2 degrees through Saturday. To date, there have been only two days of below-normal readings this month. Also noteworthy is that the city has not recorded a freezing temperature since March 23. The average date of the last freeze at O’Hare International Airport is April 23. Winter weather often occurs well into April, with the month averaging 1.2 inches of snow.

Inland temperatures on Sunday are forecast to rise well above the normal high of 62 degrees. Increasing southeast-to-south winds Monday and Tuesday will bring May-level readings to the area. After a mid- and late-week cooldown, another influx of warm air will arrive, driven by a deepening storm system over the Plains.