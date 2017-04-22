Man charged with sexual abuse, accused of fondling young girl in store
CHICAGO — A Chicago man was charged with sexual abuse for fondling a girl inside a Northwest Side store.
Authorities took 43-year-old Noe Moreno into custody Friday.
They released surveillance pictures and video of Moreno from the store where the alleged incident took place.
Police say it happened at a grocery store in the Logan Square area Saturday night at Diversey and Springfield.
Authorities say Moreno kissed a 6-year-old girl on the cheek. Then grabbed her hand and placed it inside his pants pocket.
Moreno ran away when the girl’s family member confronted him.
41.923060 -87.709291