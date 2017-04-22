Recently retired WWE superstar AJ Mendez Brooks joined us in our studios to talk about her new memoir, "Crazy Is My Superpower: How I Triumphed by Breaking Bones, Breaking Hearts, and Breaking the Rules."
Former WWE champion AJ Mendez Brooks talks her new memoir
