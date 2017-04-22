× Clouds across the Chicago area defeat overnight frost

The rather thick cirrus clouds that hung over northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana and southeast Wisconsin overnight trapped enough warmth radiating from the earth’s surface to maintain readings well above freezing at most temperature-recording airport sites. The coldest temperatures occurred to the west along or near the Fox River Valley – the lowest readings were the 35-degrees registered at the West Chicago DuPage and DeKalb Airports. Close behind was 36-degrees at Rochelle and 37-degrees at Aurora/Sugar Grove. At Chicago’s “official” O’Hare International Airport site the low was 42-degrees.

Following is a listing of low temperatures this morning at area airport locations…

West Chicago/DuPage…35

Dekalb…35

Rochelle…36

Aurora/Sugar Grove…37

Rockford…38

Romeoville/Lewis…39

Wuakegan…39

Kankakee…40

Morris…40

Ottawa/Peru…40

Pontiac…40

Lansing…41

Wheeling/Palwaukee…41

O’Hare…42

Joliet…42

Midway…44

Gary, IN…44

Valparaiso, IN…40

Kenosha,WI…37

Burlington,WI…37

Janesville, WI…37