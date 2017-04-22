Carrasco dominates, Indians blank White Sox again

CHICAGO — Carlos Carrasco pitched eight innings of three-hit ball, helping the Cleveland Indians shut out the Chicago White Sox for the second straight night, 7-0 on Saturday.

Carrasco (2-1) struck out eight and did not allow a runner to reach second base.

Chicago hasn’t scored in 23 innings, including during a three-hitter from Cleveland’s Corey Kluber in a 3-0 Indians win Friday night.

Edwin Encarnacion and Michael Brantley hit two-run home runs and Jose Ramirez added a solo shot as the Indians won their fifth straight game.

Encarnacion hit an 0-2 pitch to center field in the first inning for a 2-0 lead against Mike Pelfrey (0-1), who made his season debut in place of the injured James Shields.

In the seventh inning, Brantley drove a pitch from reliever Michael Ynoa into the Cleveland bullpen in right field to make it 6-0.

Pinch-hitting in the seventh inning, Jacob May got his first career hit in his 27th at-bat. Tyler Saladino added two hits for the White Sox, who have been outscored 19-1 during a three-game skid.

Cleveland’s Carlos Santana scored Abraham Almonte on an RBI single to right field in the fifth inning. Francisco Lindor then scored Yan Gomes on a sacrifice fly for a 4-0 score.

Zach McAllister pitched a perfect ninth for Cleveland.