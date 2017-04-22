Ax throwing comes to Portage Park
If you’re sick of golf or bowling, there’s a new game
Axe throwing has come to Chicago’s North Side at Thunderbolt.
Owner Scott Hollander got the idea after a trip to Canada.
Thunderbolt just opened in Portage Park this week and if throwing axes seems like a potentially dangerous idea, you can be assured they take safety very seriously.
Thunderbolt is open Wednesday, Thursday, Friday 5-10pm, Saturday and Sunday 12pm-10pm. They can host groups up to 50 people or more which makes it the largest venue of its kind in Chicago.
More information at Thunderbolt’d website
41.953662 -87.764490