× 45,000 expected at March for Science In Grant Park

The first ever March for Science is expected to draw a big crowd to Grant Park on Saturday.

The march is timed to coincide with Earth Day, and organizers are expecting as many as 45,000 people to show up.

The event starts at 10am at Columbus Drive.

Then, participants will march to the Museum Campus where there’ll be a science expo and speeches from biologists, atomic scientists and the University of Chicago Paleontological society.

The Field Museum is offering half price admission for all march participants.

The march is just one of 500 around the world on Saturday to encourage support for science and the study of climate change.