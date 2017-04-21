× White Sox Game Notes For Friday vs. Cleveland

* The White Sox took two of three from the Indians in Cleveland earlier this month. The two teams not only split their 10 meetings in Chicago last season, they scored the exact same number of runs (43) in those contests.

* The five teams in the AL Central are separated by just 1.0 game in the standings. At 8-7, Cleveland is tied with the Tigers for first place; this is the Indians’ worst record in franchise history when they have been in first place (alone or tied) through their first 15 games of any season.

* The White Sox have given up one or fewer runs in four games this season (4-0) and two or fewer runs seven times (6-1). Those games are tied for fifth and tied for third in the majors, respectively.

* Jose Ramirez has 16 runs batted in this season. The last Cleveland player to have more RBI through the team’s first 16 games of a season was Mark Reynolds (17) in in 2013.

* Corey Kluber has already allowed five home runs this season, which is tied for the fifth most given up by any pitcher. His 2.45 HR/9 IP rate is well above his rate from last season (0.92).

* Jose Quintana has opened this season at 0-3. One reason for this poor start is that he has received just two runs of support in his 17.1 innings of work, including no runs of support in his last two starts (12.0 IP). His 1.04 RSA is third lowest in the majors (minimum 1 IP/team G).