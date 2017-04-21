Today is the last day of April the Giraffe’s live camera

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — All good things must come to an end. At 4:30 p.m. eastern time, Animal Adventure Park will be taking down it’s live camera of April the giraffe and her new calf.

The camera has been streaming — with a few hiccups here and there — since mid-February. Over a million people tuned in when April the giraffe gave birth on April 15 to a male calf. The 5’9″, 129-pound baby will be named via vote. You can cast yours for $1 at nameaprilscalf.com

For those who still want to get updates on April the giraffe and her calf, you can sign up for text alerts here: aprilthegiraffealert.com