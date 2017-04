Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Walking Dead's Michael Cudlitz, known for playing the now deceased Abraham, swings by the WGN studio to talk about the show.

Cudlitz tells us about his character, the cast and the emotional send off people receive when their characters are killed off.

You can see Cudlitz at the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo all weekend at the McCormick place.

Visit C2E2.com for more information.