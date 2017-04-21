WGN is looking for a news producer for WGN Weekend Evening News. The successful candidate will have great news judgment and a demonstrated ability to craft a creative rundown. We need someone who knows how to work as part of a team to craft a unique daily broadcast that is grounded in news, but is driven by segments that include live entertainment, interviews, lifestyle, and conversation.

Strong writing, organizational, and people skills are vital. Top 20 market experience required. Previous newscast producing experience mandatory. Will be working in a non-linear environment, so familiarity and experience with digital technology is required.

Equal Opportunity Employer

If interested, send resume and cover letter to:

WGN-TV Human Resources Department

2501 W. Bradley Place

Chicago, IL 60618

Fax: 773-528-1387

Apply On-line: Please go to http://www.tribunemedia.com and search for keywords

“Supervising Producer/WGN Weekend News”.