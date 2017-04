× State police investigating possible shooting on I-88

OAK BROOK, Ill. – Authorities are investigating a possible shooting on a Chicago-area expressway.

State police say the incident happened just after 4 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-88 around milepost 138.5.

State police say the far right lane of traffic and the shoulder will be shut down during the investigation.

EB I-88: Police activity near York Rd BLOCKS the right lane. #Skycam9 pic.twitter.com/2tkloDucsy — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) April 21, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for details.