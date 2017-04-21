Rising temperatures to follow chilly weekend

North to northeast winds gusting as high as 29 mph swept cool air across the area on Friday, limiting daytime temperatures to the low and mid 50s. Brisk lake winds are forecast to persist Saturday, again keeping readings across most of the metro area in the 50s. Frost will be possible Saturday night as high pressure settles across the western Great lakes, bringing clear skies and diminishing winds. Onshore winds will be much weaker on Sunday, allowing inland temperatures to moderate well into the 60s. Tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail as large as baseballs raked areas from the southern Plains to the Tennessee valley Friday evening. This weekend’s cool air flow will keep thunderstorms well to our south. Intrusions of mild air are due to return next week, bringing elevated chances of thunderstorms as early as Tuesday night.
