The remains of a Navy sailor from Joliet who was killed during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, returns to Illinois from Hawaii today.

Fireman 1st Class Michael Galajdik was killed on December 7th, 1941. He was 25-years-old.

He served on the USS Oklahoma at the time of the sudden attack.

His remains were identified through DNA and dental records.

Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday.