Proving doctors wrong, man walks again months after crash left him paralyzed

Seven months ago, Cole Thomas of Rochelle, Ill., was severely injured in a car crash. He was on his way to work when he was involved in a car accident that left him paralyzed.

Doctors told him he would never walk again, but he vowed to prove them wrong. And on Friday, he did.

Days after the September 2016 car crash, Cole made an emotional plea on Facebook from his hospital bed.

“They told me I will never walk again. I’m bound and determined to prove them wrong," he said in the video.

The 33-year-old asked his Facebook friends to share the video far and wide so that he could the best information available, help from doctors and referrals to rehabilitation centers.

The video was viewed nearly 13 million times. He was able to connect with the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago (now known as the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab.)

Cheered on by staff and fellow patients, Cole walked out of the center Friday with his wife and two daughters by his side. Congratulations Cole!