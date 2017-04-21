× Police shooting of Villa Park teen ruled to be justified

VILLA PARK, Ill. — A deadly shooting of a teenager by a sheriff’s deputy was ruled to be justified.

17-year-old Trevon Johnson was shot four times in a home in Villa Park in January.

His family had called police to report that he was armed with a knife and destroying items in the home.

Authorities say a deputy shot Johnson after he rushed at him with an object in his hand. The object turned out to be a trophy.

Prosecutors found that the deputy acted to protect himself and others in the house.