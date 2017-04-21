× Man arrested in connection to murder of Northwest Indiana woman

VALPARAISO — A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the death of a 24-year-old woman in Chesterton.

Nicole Gland was found slumped over the steering wheel of her SUV early Wednesday morning.

The vehicle was found behind the Upper Deck Lounge, a sports bar on South Calumet avenue, where Gland worked.

The man arrested has been identified as Christopher Dillard. He is expected to be charged with murder later today, reported the Northwest Indiana Times.

Chesterton police will hold a press conference about the investigation today at 1 p.m.

This is the town’s first homicide in three years.